McAndrews, Joseph
1947 - 2020
Joseph Michael McAndrews, born July 7, 1947, passed away May 5, 2020. Joe married his devoted and loving wife Susan (King) on September 14, 1968. They have four daughters, Molli (Dave) Glowacki of Shelbyville, KY, Mitzi (Matthew) Neighbor of Lancaster, OH, Marri McAndrews of Lithopolis, OH and Marci (John) Tevis of Stafford, VA. Joe was blessed to have 15 grandchildren, C.J., Nathan, Suzanna, Viktor, Yelena and Anton Glowacki; Dominic, Emeline, Daschel, Deaglan and Estella Neighbor; John Walter, Annemarie, Michael, and Steven Tevis. He is also survived by his brother, Jack McAndrews of Fairfax, VA; and sisters, Judy (Ed) Alten of Milford, OH, Joanne (Don) Ireland of Carroll, OH, Janet (Joe) King of Lancaster, OH; In-Laws, Joyce King of Lancaster, OH, Carole (Ron) Packard of Baltimore, OH, Joe (Janet) King of Lancaster, OH, Anita (Mike) Wolshire of Lancaster, OH, Tim (Carla) King of Canal Winchester, OH; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Joe was preceded in death by his parents Jack and Gladys McAndrews, brother James McAndrews, sister Julie McAndrews, and sister-in-Law Mary Ann McAndrews. Joe graduated from St. Charles Preparatory High School in Columbus, OH in 1965. He then attended The Ohio State University. He was a design engineer at N. Wasserstrom & Sons for 48 years. Joe was an extraordinary minister, as well as a teacher and director of the CCD and PSR programs for 30 years at Groveport St Mary's and Saint John XXIII parishes. Joe had an amazing ear for music and played the piano beautifully. He enjoyed making bird houses and watching the birds in his backyard. Joe was active in Bridge card clubs, and he enjoyed writing poetry and reading. He loved being surrounded by his family and friends and telling stories and jokes. Joe fought bravely against esophageal cancer for over three years. His family would like to thank all of his care teams at The James Cancer Hospital. They would also like to thank everyone at FairHope Hospice, especially his niece Kristin Glasure. In lieu of flowers, Joe's family would ask for donations to Saint John XXIII parish in Canal Winchester, St. Charles Preparatory High School, The James Cancer Hospital Gastrointestinal Medical Oncology department or Pelotonia. Due to the current circumstances, a Celebration of Life Mass and reception will be held at a later date. Arrangements under the care of the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 614-444-1185. To view video and sign the on-line register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
1947 - 2020
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 6 to May 7, 2020.