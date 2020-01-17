Home

Joseph Miller Obituary
Miller, Joseph
1932 - 2020
Joseph James Miller, passed peacefully on Saturday, January 11, joining his beloved wife, Rosalyn, in heaven. Joe was a self-taught engineer and life-long problem solver. He began his career as a draftsman and rose to lead teams that designed machines to manufacture aircrafts, vehicles, food and wine equipment, and a famous ice cream machine. He worked for many years at North American Aviation and General Motors. But his defining job was at The Big Drum Company, where he led the team that designed the "Imperial Cream Cone Machine," which makes the iconic Drumstick® ice cream cone - vanilla ice cream generously covered in chocolate and nuts. While at Big Drum, he made life-long friends and mentored young engineers who went on to make their own mark in the engineering field. After short stints of leading engineering assignments in the food and wine industries, Joe opened his own residential overhead door business, Mid-State Door Sales, where he worked until retirement. Joe's most gratifying life accomplishment was meeting Rosalyn Colabrese at an insurance company where they worked together and then marrying her. Together for 65 years, "Ro" and "Joe" had four children and a large, loving network of friends. He and Ro loved boating on Buckeye Lake and being members of the Buckeye Lake Yacht Club. Their social gatherings at the lake and at home on holidays (typically instigated by Ro) created special moments and life-long memories for many. Joe is preceded in death by his mother Odie Newson, his stepfather Al Newson and his brother Robert Miller. He is survived by his four children, Janet (Mark) Girard, Judy Miller, Jim (Diana) Miller, and Jeff Miller; grandchildren, Brian Girard, Matt (Amy) Girard, Joey Miller, and Jessica Ashmore; great-grandchildren, Lilyana Dranschak, Jet Girard, Juliette Girard, and Jack Leary. Friends may call on family from 2:30-4:30p.m. on Wednesday, January 29 at Violet Baptist Church, 8345 Blacklick-Eastern Road NW, Pickerington, Ohio. Service will immediately follow the calling hours. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Mother Angeline McCrory Manor (MAMM) or Mt. Carmel Hospice. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jan. 19 to Jan. 23, 2020
