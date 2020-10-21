Mucciardi, Joseph

1946 - 2020

Joseph Victor Mucciardi, 74, of Columbus, passed away on October 19, 2020. He was born in Syracuse, New York on September 3, 1946 to Rose and Anthony Mucciardi, Sr. Joseph was a graduate of St. Vincent de Paul High School in Syracause, NY class of 1964. He then served his country in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. He has a career in the health insurance industry for years as a small group sales professional. He loved coaching his sons in little league baseball, basketball, and soccer. He loved to watch sports and was a fan of Syracuse Orangemen, OSU, and CBJ. Joseph is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his sons, Jared (Ashley) and Brian; former wife and friend, Barbara; brother, Anthony; many cousins extended family and friends. His family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 28, from 5-7pm at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg, where his service will follow at 7pm.



