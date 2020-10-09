1/
Joseph Nnamdi Ohakim
1991 - 2020
Ohakim, Joseph Nnamdi
1991 - 2020
Joseph Nnamdi Ohakim, age 29, also known as Big Joe, was ushered into the presence of the Lord on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. He was born to Maxwell Emeka Ohakim and Michelle Maria (McBee) Ohakim on April 26, 1991 in Columbus, Ohio. He was a Westerville Central High School graduate Class of 2009. In 2018 he completed his BSN /RN at Mount Carmel college of nursing. Joe worked at OSU James hospital where he became a part of the J 19 team. He is survived by his loving parents, Maxwell and Michelle Ohakim; sisters, Janvier and Maxine; brother, Sharif; his nieces, Catori and Zahara; his nephew, Mekhi; the love of his life Megan and a host of aunties, uncles, cousins, and friends. Visitation will be at Newcomer-NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., Columbus, OH on Friday, October 16 from 3-7pm and Funeral Service will be held on October 17, 9:30am. To view an extended obituary and to share memories please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
OCT
17
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
