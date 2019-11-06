|
|
Noble, Joseph
1994 - 2019
Joseph J. Noble, age 25. Sunrise March 28, 1994 and Sunset October 22, 2019. Visitation 10am and Funeral 11am Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Higher Ground Always Abounding Assemblies, 870 St. Clair Ave. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE, NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to The NOBLE Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 7, 2019