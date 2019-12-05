|
Thomas, Joseph P.
1941 - 2019
Joseph P. Thomas, 78, of Powell, passed away at his residence on December 3, 2019. Joseph was born on July 5, 1941 in Portsmouth, Ohio to the late Joseph John and Mary Ann Thomas. Joe proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War where he received the Purple Heart Medal. Joe was a member of the American Legion, a 32nd Degree Mason, Bagpiper for the Shrine Band and the Franklin County Sherriff Band. Joe is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Sharon Thomas; son, Sean (Suzanne) Thomas; step-sons, Dave (Judy) Grimes, Adam Grimes, and Robert (MJ) Grimes; sister, Shari (Mark) Morris; three grandchildren; and several nephews. Joe is preceded in death by his parents, son Joseph E. Thomas, brother Wesley Thomas. Family will receive friends on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 11am-1PM at the RUTHERFORD FUNERAL HOME AT POWELL, 450 W. Olentangy Street, Powell, Ohio, where a funeral service will be held at 1PM. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery in Delaware. To send an online condolence, please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2019