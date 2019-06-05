Home

Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Four S Club
281 E Whittier S
Columbus, OH
Joseph Paige, of Canal Winchester, Ohio, passed away on June 3. He is survived by Shelli Fox and children, Taylor Fox, Bailey Fox, Joseph Paige Jr, and Payton Paige and Anna Baity and children, Jewell Paige, Joshua Paige as well as 4 grandchildren. Our beloved husband, father, brother and friend has gone home. A Celebration of life will be held from 12-4pm on Saturday, 6/8/19 at The Four S Club, 281 E Whittier St, Columbus, Ohio 43206.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 6, 2019
