Joseph R. Paskievitch, 83, was born on March 15, 1937 and passed away March 16, 2020 at home surrounded by his wife of 61 years, Janet, and their four daughters. He was a quiet but strong man who loved nature and his family. They built a log cabin near his hometown of Jacksonville, OH to enjoy the outdoors. Joe retired from Jeffrey Mining & Machinery after over 30 years and enjoyed travelling across the country with Janet. He leaves behind his adoring family including his wife, Janet (Nelson); daughters, Valerie (Terry) Griffith, Debbie (Barry) Braid, Maria Weaver, and Melissa Paskievitch; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Marie Paskievitch and Barbara (Ed) Erdy; and sister-in-law, Anne Paskievitch. He loved his large extended family and will be missed by his in-laws, nieces, nephews and many relatives. Joe was predeceased by his parents Frank and Anna and brother Frank. A private mass for immediate family was held on March 19 at Seton Parish Catholic Church with interment in the Holy Cross Cemetery mausoleum. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the Parkinson's Foundation. An online memorial will be available at www.kauberfraley.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2020
