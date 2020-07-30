Zagar, Joseph Patrick
1940 - 2020
Joseph Patrick Zagar was born on March 17, 1940 in Canonsburg, PA to the late Martin and Anna (Rybicki) Zagar and left this world peacefully at home on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 with his wife of 54 years, Sylvia L. (Thompson) Zagar by his side. Joe is survived by his sister, Jean Cigana; brother, John (Tina) Zagar; sister-in-law, Linda Strauss; and many nieces and nephews. He was blessed with many friends that are like family. Joe proudly served 4 years in the U.S. Air Force and then retired from Krogers with over 30 years of experience. The Zagar family would like to thank the West Licking Fire Department and the staff of Mt. Carmel East hospital for all of their gracious care. His family will receive friends on Monday, August 3, 2020 from 11am-1pm at the Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 East Main St., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068, where his funeral service will be held at 1pm with Pastor Dennis Barnhart officiating. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estates. Memorial donations in Joe's memory may be made to the West Licking Fire Department-Station 401, 851 Broad St. SW, Pataskala, OH 43062. Memorial messages may be sent to his family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com
.