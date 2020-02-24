|
Pishitelli, Joseph
1927 - 2020
Joseph Pishitelli, age 92, passed away on February 23, 2020. Joe is survived by his wife of 57 years, Judith; son, Phillip; grandchildren Todd, Ryan, and Mary Caroline (Merkel); and numerous nieces and nephews; and dear friends. Joe was preceded in death by his daughter Mary, parents Alfonso and Maria (Valentino) who had immigrated from Santa Maria a Vico, Caserta, Italy, brother Lorenzo (Gloria), and sisters Antonietta (Carl) and Anne Jane (Joseph). Joe was born in Columbus on December 20, 1927 in a small home on Hamlet Street across from St. John the Baptist Church where he was baptized. He is a graduate of Aquinas High School. Joe was a veteran of the US Navy during WWII and after the war, reenlisted in the US Army Officers Candidate school. After leaving the service, Joe attended The Ohio State University for two years. In 1953, Joe joined the Columbus Division of Fire and earned the rank of Lieutenant. During his 29 years of service with the Columbus Division of Fire (CFD), Joe was actively involved with various important projects for the CFD. Early in his career, Joe was tasked with the building of the Firefighter's Memorial located on Marconi Boulevard in downtown Columbus. Joe campaigned relentlessly and obtained the necessary funds to erect the four-pillared classical monument which features an eternal flame serving as a remembrance of those Columbus firefighters who had answered their last alarm. Joe was also tasked to resolve the financially struggling Firefighter's Benevolent Society which benefitted the widows and children of deceased firefighters. Joe developed and chaired two successful annual fundraisers for the society: "The Firefighter's Ball" and the "Miss Firefighter Contest." Subsequently, Joe was appointed as CFD's first Public Relations Officer and, later, as Columbus' first Highrise Safety Officer who was assigned to the Leveque Tower to ensure the building met required safety codes. Also, during this period, Joe started volunteering for Charity Newsies in 1957, raising thousands of dollars during his 60+ years with the organization. After retiring from CFD, Joe tirelessly volunteered for St. John the Baptist Church and the Columbus Italian community. During the 1980's, Fr. Casto Marrapese asked Joe for his help to fundraise and build the Italian Cultural Center slated to be erected next to the church. Joe persistently worked on the venture, coordinating with the local Italian community to donate their time, materials, and money to build the center. In 1992, Joe was recognized as "Italian Man of the Year" by the American Italian Golf Association. During the 2000's, Fr. William A. Metzger approached Joe with another project … to reconstruct the church's original steeple (which had been struck by lightning and never replaced) and its slate roof. Again, Joe tenaciously took to the task and raised the necessary funds to complete the project. The new steeple now dominates Italian Village's skyline. Family will receive friends on Friday, February 28, 2020, 3:30-8 p.m. at MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home located at 1068 S High St, Columbus. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 10 a.m. NO PROCESSION TO CHURCH at St. John The Baptist Italian Catholic Church, 720 Hamlet Street, Columbus. Private burial later. Father William A. Metzger, Celebrant. Arrangements under the care of the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, (614) 444-1185. Memorial donations may be made to St. John the Baptist Church in Joe's name. To view and sign the on-line register book please visit, www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020