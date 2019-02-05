|
Pitt, Joseph
Joseph "Joe" Pitt, age 78, of Hilliard, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019. Member of Hilliard United Methodist Church and Hilliard Area Garden Club. Joe enjoyed gardening, playing volleyball and the Ohio State Buckeyes. He loved his grandchildren and spending time with his family. He retired from the Ohio State University and City of Hilliard. Preceded in death by parents Sheldon and Lois Pitt and sister Nancy Hedges. Survived by loving wife, Nancy; children, Jeff (Linda Moore) Pitt, Aimee (Shannon) Mahoney and Brian (Heather) Pitt; sister, Joby Whitehead; grandchildren, Mandy and Ryan Pitt, Dillon and Dalton Mahoney, Piper and Phoebe Pitt; nieces, nephews and many friends. Family will receive friends 2-4 pm Friday, February 8, 2019 at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME WITH CREMATORY, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026. Following Joseph's wishes, cremation will take place. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Columbus Humane Society or Ronald McDonald House. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 6, 2019