Joseph Quaranto
Quaranto, Joseph
Joseph V. Quaranto, age 96, passed away November 10, 2020 at Mt. Carmel Saint Ann's Hospital, Westerville, OH. Joe was a WW II U.S. Army Veteran and former member of VFW. Retired machinist for C & O Railroad. Preceded by loving wife of 56 years Marianna "Ninetta" (Giammarco) Quaranto, parents John and Lealie (Cacctova) Quaranto and sister Jeanette (Leroy) Culvert. Survived by brother-in-law and sister-in-law,: Sandro and Mary Ann Treonze of Columbus, OH; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Christian Entombment Service will be 10AM Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, 9571 N. High Street, Lewis Center, OH. Rev. Fr. Andrew O'Reilly C.PP.S presiding. Contributions in memory of Joe may be made to: United Service Organization, P.O.Box 96860, Washington, DC 20077-7677. Face Mask is required for attendance. Military Honors will be provided by the U.S. Army Honor Guard. Arrangements by Skunza Funeral Service, 5819 Emporium Square, Columbus.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2020.
