Reynolds, Joseph
1974 - 2019
Joseph Heath Reynolds, age 45, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital. He was born May 22, 1974 in Columbus, OH. Preceded in death by father, Marvin Reynolds Sr. and brother, Michael Reynolds. Survived by wife of 20 years, Patricia; son, Tyler Reynolds; stepchildren, Tanya, Adam, Jason, and Simon Phillips; grandson, Gauge; mother, Karon Reynolds; siblings, Marvin Reynolds Jr., Pete (Stephanie) Reynolds, and Cyndi Hoskins; numerous nieces, nephews, and many friends. Friends may call Monday, September 30, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the O.R. WOODYARD CO. CHAPEL, 1346 S. High St. in Columbus, OH, where funeral service will be Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens in Canal Winchester, OH.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 29, 2019