|
|
Rogers, Joseph
1960 - 2019
Joseph William Rogers, of Dublin, Ohio, died suddenly on June 15, 2019 at age 58. To his family, Joe's an anchor in an insane world. He's thoroughly decent, smart as hell, loyal, imminently reasonable, curious, wickedly funny, patient, optimistic, even-tempered to a fault, a shoulder. His love for his kids is beyond measure. He was an advocate and supporter for his daughter and his son's #1 fan. He's certainly got a recliner pulled up with his parents and father-in-law - he missed them all so much, surely they missed him - and others he missed or would find fascinating. Nevertheless, we needed him more than they did. With certainty, he will be experiencing our lives with us from his new perspective. We won't be afforded the same. The facts - born July 27, 1960, Columbus native, 1978 Brookhaven graduate, 1993 OSU political science doctorate, teacher, Legislative Service Commission analyst - don't begin to describe his life. The many roles he filled - husband, father (and proud Dublin Scioto theatre and band parent), son, brother(-in-law), son-in-law, uncle, nephew, colleague, friend - don't speak adequately to his character. His faith that the future will work out has been a reassuring thread throughout our lives, particularly in these unsteady times. We've always shared that optimism, and will try to maintain it. But what the future will look like is hard to imagine now. He would say clarity will come in time. He is survived by Karima (Nagi), his wife of 31 years; daughter, Alex; son, Peyton; beloved family members sister, Jenny (Dave) Burke; brothers, Jeff and Jon (Renee) Rogers; brothers-in-law, Mazen (Evi Handayani) and Omar (Sunita Bose) Nagi; nieces and nephews, Emily Jarvis, Matt Burke, Megan and Eric Rogers and Kendall and Khadija Nagi; mother-in-law, Kay Nagi; grand nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded off this earth by his parents Bill and Donna Rogers and father-in-law Saad Nagi. The family is grateful for all the support we have received. A gathering to remember Joe will be arranged in the coming weeks. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Joe's memory a local chapter of Best Buddies International https://www.bestbuddies.org/ohio/donate-locally/ or the ACLU.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 23, 2019