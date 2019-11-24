|
|
Ryan, Joseph
1936 - 2019
Joseph Francis Ryan, age 83, passed away on November 23, 2019. He was born on February 26, 1936 in Boston, Ma. to the late Joseph F. and Alyce Ryan. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Edward Ryan and Michael Ryan. He is survived by his wife, Natalie Ryan; sisters, Delores Pender, Mary Sass, Connie Watkins, Kathy Ruoff, sister in law, Barb Ryan; brother, Jimmy Ryan; children, Joseph Ryan, William Ryan, Terri Ryan, Tony Klein, and Cathy Connors; grandchildren, Joseph P. Ryan II, Maria Ryan, Adam Ryan, Nolan Ryan, Trevor Klein, Sarah Klein, Clayton Ward, Paris Engel, Tyler Engel, Timothy Engel, Tiffany Connors, Brittany Connors, Jason Connors, Roman Trushkin; great grandchildren, Joseph P. Ryan III, Analise Gautreau, and Gabriel Ryan-Engel. Joe was a general contractor for over 50 years in the greater Columbus area remodeling homes and building new construction for hundreds of families through the years. Joe was an avid fisher. He was actively involved in AA and founded the Desert Island Club in 1982 helping hundreds of people in their recovery efforts through the almost 40 years of existence which continues today. Joe, along with close friends Rod Keaton and Pug Pepper, started the long standing tradition of the World Famous Good Morning Breakfast Meeting hosted at the York Steak House for his fellow AA members. Friends may call at the Newcomer SW Chapel 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 2:00 until time of service at 4:00pm. To share memories, please visit www.newcomercolumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 25, 2019