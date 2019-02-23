|
Siemer, Joseph
1937 - 2019
Joseph A. "Joe" Siemer III, age 81 of Lancaster, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019 at his residence. He was born May 23, 1937 in Corning, Ohio son of the late Joseph A. and Ann Louise (Franz) Siemer Jr. Joe was a good and faithful servant of our Lord Jesus Christ, who spent his life in service to others as a husband, father, and grandfather. He owned and operated Siemer Distributing Company, which he founded in 1967. Joe was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church and the St. Vincent de Paul Society. He loved woodworking, boating, fishing, and making people laugh. He volunteered for Meals on Wheels and was an active supporter of Fisher Catholic sports for many years. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Dolores "Dee" (Nash) Siemer; children, Veronica Rogers, of Lancaster, Catherine (Darrell) Horn, of New Straitsville, Carollyn (Chris) Spellacy, of Galena, Anna (Phil) Tobin, of Lancaster, David (Kristin) Siemer, of Pleasantville, Susan (Louie) Maynard, of Pleasantville, and Linda (Pat) Harris, of Lancaster; 22 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; brothers, Bob (Margie) Siemer, of New Lexington and Bill (Gloria) Siemer of Hammersville; sister, Rosemarie Yuhas, of Avon Lake; many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers Ed and Walter Siemer; sister, Martha Baldy. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 1343 Wheeling Rd., Lancaster, Fr. Craig Eilerman, Celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery. Friends may call from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday at SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME where a Vigil Service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friends may make memorial contributions to St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Mary School or Fisher Catholic High School. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 25, 2019