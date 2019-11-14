|
Stotski, Joseph
1945 - 2019
Joseph Stotski, 74, born in Pittsburgh, PA. on May 26, 1945 and passed away October 30, 2019 at OSU Hospital. Survived by former wife, Lee; children, Eric, Marc, Lara; grandchildren, Kristin (James) Agar, Angela Stotski; great-grandchildren, Amelia, Jude, Eliza; nephews, Dieter Stotski, Jeff Bishop; nieces, Monica Kehren, Jill Bishop; and a very special beagle, Judy. Preceded in death by parents Mary and Chester and brother Chester Stotski, in-laws Irene and Vernon Vanscoy, sister and brother-in-law JoAnn and Guy Bishop. Joe graduated from Pittsburgh's Bishop Canevin High, OSU with a BA in History, MA in Adult ED and a Ph.D. in Adult ED from Indiana U. He was Asst. Dir. of Adult ED at Wittenberg, Springfield, Oh and Dir. of Adult ED at Ohio Dominican and Children's Hospital in Columbus, Oh. Retired from Jess Howard Electric. Joe served in Vietnam receiving a Bronze Star and retired as a Major from Army Reserves. He loved travel, hiking, motorcycles, ATVs and target shooting.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 17, 2019