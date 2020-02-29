|
Suiter, Joseph
Joseph (Jay) Edward Suiter was born in Kansas City, Missouri on March 31, 1927. He passed away peacefully at his home February 28th. Jay was raised lovingly by his grandparents Maude and Joel Weatherford. He attended Kansas City Art Institute, UCLA, and the Brenonon School of Design in Los Angeles. He worked as a costume designer in Hollywood before moving to New York City where he worked with his dearest friend Claire Hirsch at C.C. Staples Design Studio. Approximately 55 years ago Jay moved to Columbus, Ohio where he operated the Dublin Barn and Eagles' Nest Interior Design and Antique shops in German Village. There was never a more beloved friend to so many as Jay. He helped and comforted multitudes of clients who became friends in their search for someone who could help them with decorating, designing, selecting furniture, or moving into new living situations. When asked by some clients if what they wanted was too excessive, Jay would say: I'm sorry but that word is not in my dictionary. Jay enjoyed a life full of adventure and learning---he never stopped. He loved the arts and attended performances of the Columbus Symphony, Ballet Met, exhibitions at the Museum of Art and CCAD, and lectures of all kinds. He was an encyclopedia of new restaurants and attended them all with his good friends. He was never afraid to give you his critiques on food and service. Jay was also a font of information about old movies—the Hollywood in him---and people always called him to ask about an actor/actress they could not remember. Jay always knew that particular name. Jay's day was filled with calls from dozens of friends during his entire life in Columbus. One of Jay's proudest moments was having an outdoor patio named in his honor in the new Stonewall building on North High Street and funded by his friends and clients. Jay is pre-deceased by his partner of many years, Skip Hershberger. He lived the last 13 years of his life with his beautiful cat Sadie. Special thanks go to his incredible caretakers who were there for Jay morning, noon and night. Special thanks to Eric Dunn, Rik Weber and Nancy Lurie, and his exceptional caregivers from Comfort Care, and Bella Care Hospice. A private burial will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery. A Celebration of Jay's life will be held at a later time. Donations in honor of Jay may be made to: CCAD(Columbus College of Art and Design) 60 Cleveland Avenue, 43215, The Kleibacker Fund for Excellence at The Columbus Museum of Art, 480 East Broad Street, 43215 or Stonewall Columbus, 1160 North High Street, 43201. Arrangements completed by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 East Broad Street. Visit www.egan-ryan.com to offer condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 2, 2020