Swain, Joseph
Joseph Francis Swain, 95, of St. Louis, MO, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020. He was born in Columbus, the son of Francis E. and Marjorie (nee Daniel) Swain; brother of Marjorie Evans (John) and the late Albert Swain. Joe was beloved husband of Vivian (nee Hochstein) for 61 years; dear father of Donald (Julie), Matthew (Valerie), and Elizabeth (Michael Cohen). He was "Papa" to seven grandchildren. Joe earned a B.A. from Ohio State University and served in WW II with the U.S. Coast Guard in North Atlantic and Pacific theaters. His career in the data retrieval industry included management of sales offices in Des Moines, IA and St. Louis, MO. Services are Friday, February 29, 10 a.m. at Ladue Chapel Presbyterian Church. wwwboppchapel.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 23, 2020