Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
(614) 436-9220
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
1300 Urban Dr.
Columbus, OH
Joseph Valentine


1942 - 2019
Joseph Valentine Obituary
Valentine, Joseph
1942 - 2019
Joseph A. Valentine, born Feb. 23, 1942, peacefully passed away at Mt. Carmel St. Ann's, on Sat. June 22, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents Anthony and Fern (nee Neuhauser). He proudly attended St. Thomas Aquinas High School where he was a stand-out athlete and student, and went on to graduate from The Ohio State University. He led a successful business career, eventually retiring from AEP as VP of Information Systems & Technologies. Joe volunteered for numerous charity and civic organizations, and also spent many years coaching youth athletics. His greatest legacy was the love that he had for his family. Survived by wife of 49 years, Judith (nee Sullivan); children, Joseph (Kelley), Patrick (Lori), Mark, Teresa (TJ), and Christopher; daughter-in-law, Theresa Sauter Valentine; grandchildren, Madeline, Joseph, Aidan, Gracie, Maggie, August, Evie, Ellie, Sullivan, and Scarlett; and siblings, Nancy, John (Jo), Tony (Phyllis), and Nick (Karen). Family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 pm on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTH CHAPEL, 5554 Karl Rd., Columbus, Oh 43229. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am on Friday, June 28, 2019 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 1300 Urban Dr., Columbus, Oh 43229. Fr. Tom Petry, Celebrant. Contributions may be made to St. Anthony Catholic Church, Charity Newsies, 4300 Indianola Ave., Columbus, Oh 43214, or a donation of your choice in his honor. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or condolence. Thy will be done.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from June 25 to June 26, 2019
