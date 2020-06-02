Moore, Joseph W.

1959 - 2020

Joseph William Moore, born December 29, 1959 in Springfield, Ohio to James William and Mary Jean Muirhead Moore, passed away May 31, 2020 at the age of 60. He graduated from Bishop Watterson High School, Class of 1978. Joe was just in the second grade when he led the school cafeteria in a chant for "Bromo-Seltzer" in protest of the bad food. Much later in life, Joseph was a facility manager for the Ohio State Medical Association, where he worked for 34 years. His hobbies included restoring classic automobiles, collecting vintage toys, watching action movies, and cheering on the OSU Buckeyes. He will be remembered as a loving brother, a supportive, caring uncle, and a good friend who was funny, ornery, witty, and bright. He will be greatly missed by those who knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Harry James Moore, brother-in-law Larry Stevens and niece Allison. He is survived by his sisters, Jean L Stevens and Jennie Moore; Aunt Skip Errett; nieces, Jenna Stevens Perry, Angie Remines, Leah Moore; and nephews, Joel Graff, Randy Remines and Josh Remines. Graveside service will be held at 11am Friday, June 5, 2020 at Rose Hill Burial Park, 4781 South Charleston Road, Springfield, Ohio 45502. Arrangements have been entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST CHAPEL, Gahanna. Memorial contributions may be made to Kobacker House in Joe's memory. We would like to express our appreciation to the physicians, clergy and staff at Kobacker House and Ohio Health Hospice.



