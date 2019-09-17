|
|
Wells, Joseph
1916 - 2019
Joseph W. Wells "Joe" Jr., age 103 (and 2 months), of Columbus, went to his final resting place on September 16, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Joseph W. Sr. and Bonnie Wells, wife of 60 years, Evelyn Lucille Wells, brothers James, Lowell, sisters Marjory, Ruth, and Nellie Wells. He is survived by daughters, Sherry (Monty) Cohagan and Cynthia Williams; grandchildren, Heather (Lance) Luscher, Corey Chrysler, and Mindy Williams; great grandchildren, Lindsey and Lexa; and many loving church friends and family. He was born at home in Burksville, KY. in the "Irish Bottom". He was a member of Maize Road Baptist Church for 50+ years, served in WWII and the National Guard, with the rank of Command Sergeant Major of the Army. Chief Mechanic of helicopter division at the Don Scott Field, also a life-time member of the C.O.F.A. Joseph loved to fly small aircrafts and traveled most states in the U.S. He owned, built, and flew a Glassair experimental aircraft and owned a 1942 Piper Cub. His long life was well earned. He earned his wings! Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 1-3pm at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Road, Columbus. Service will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 10am at Maize Road Baptist Church; 4251 Maize Road, Columbus. Burial will be at Kingwood Memorial Park.To leave condolences to the family please visit www.newcomercolumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 20, 2019