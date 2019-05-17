|
|
Wesner, Joseph
1925 - 2019
Joseph B. Wesner, 93, loving husband, devoted father, veteran of World War II Navy battles, retired 40-year Nationwide executive and longtime Westerville resident, died peacefully May 15. Born October 31, 1925, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, and known to everyone as "Joe," he raised six children with his wife of 61 years, Therese Joan Glancy Wesner, who preceded him in death in 2011. Joe is survived by a sister, Ann Wesner Lewis of West Yarmouth, Massachusetts; five children, Paul (Linda) Wesner of Lewis Center, Ohio, Mary Bushek of Worthington, Anne (Edward) Miller of Worthington, Michael (Kathy) Wesner of Canton, Ohio and Joseph (Stephanie) Wesner of Worthington. He also was preceded in death by daughter Therese Wesner Neff and six siblings: brothers William, Laurence and Michael, and sisters Mary Agnes Wesner, Catharine Wesner Roddy and Jeanne Wesner Bunyan. Calling hours 4-7 p.m. Monday, May 20, HILL FUNERAL HOME, Westerville. Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 21 St. Paul Catholic Church, Westerville. Complete obituary at HILLFUNERAL.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 18 to May 19, 2019