Joseph Westerfield Jr.


Joseph Westerfield Jr. Obituary
Westerfield, Jr., Joseph
1951 - 2019
Joseph Westerfield, Jr., age 68, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Predeceased by parents Joseph Westerfield Sr. and Kathryn Dilliard. Survived by daughter, Leasie L Westerfield; sons, Joseph (Heather) Westerfield III, Eric Westerfield, Yusef (Alaine) Williams, E Jason (Brittany) Westerfield-France, Damien Westerfield-France; 2 brothers; 4 sisters; 20 grandchildren; 3-great grandchildren; host of nieces and nephews. Visitation 1PM and Celebration of Life 2PM Wednesday, February 27, 2019 in the chapel of SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH. ML Smoot, Director, 614-444-1GOD (1463).
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2019
