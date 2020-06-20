Harpster, Joseph William Charles
1932 - 2020
Joseph William Charles Harpster, 87, of Westerville, died June 18, 2020 at the Bickford of Worthington. He was born June 29, 1932 to the late Benjamin and Ruth (Ramer) Harpster in Sewickley, PA. Joe was a Navy Veteran 4 Years Machinist Mate First Class USS Stoddard, President of the Ice Skating Club, PhD in nuclear engineering, Lecturer and set up the first Solid State Laboratory all at The Ohio State University. President of the Sunbury Rotary Club. President and Chaplain of USS Stoddard (DD-566) Ship's Reunion. Registered many patents and founder of Intek Inc in Westerville, OH. Philanthropist for primary, secondary, and higher education institutions. Joe filled his days with sports, education, discovery, innovation, craftwork, handiwork, professional endeavors, and family activities. He loved ice skating, boating, spending time with family, making new friends whenever he could. He always had an anecdote to share and a smile on his face and he almost never turned down the opportunity to sit down for a chat and have an ice cold pop. Joe lived an amazing and exemplary life. Joe will be missed by his wife, family, and friends. Joe is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn whom he married January 4, 1975; children, Jodean Harpster, Bradford Harpster, Brian Harpster and Timothy Harpster; grandchildren, Amethyst Downs, Harley Harpster, Jeremy Harpster, Emiley Nuttbrock, Alexander Harpster, William Harpster, David Harpster and Anna Harpster; great grandchildren, Laila Fuhrman, Pixie Fuhrman, Killian Fuhrman; brothers, William Harpster and Harvey Harpster. A celebration of life will be held on Monday, 6/22/2020 from 10am-2pm at Intek Inc., 751 Intek Way, Westerville, OH 43082. Private services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Tin Can Sailors at www.destroyers.org . Visit www.schoedinger.com to send online condolences to the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.