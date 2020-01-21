|
Casa (Sinacola), Josephine
Josephine Casa, age 90, January 19, 2020 in Edgewater, Florida. Formerly of Columbus. Graduate of South High School. Preceded in death by her husband Joseph, son Joseph, parents Joe and Elizabeth and brother Frank. Survived by her daughter, Nikki (Stephen) Hughart; grandchildren, Troy (Tiphanie), T.J. (Nieca) and Chris (Beth); great grandchildren, Keaton, Kincaide, Joey, Nate, Jake, Zoey and Aiden; sister, JoAnn Latorre; numerous nieces and nephews. Friends received Friday 2-4 and 6-8pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 S. High St. Family and friends will meet for Mass of Christian Burial 10am Saturday at Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel, 6440 S. High St., on the grounds of St. Joseph Cemetery, where burial will follow. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020