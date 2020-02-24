|
|
Cusack, Josephine (Bolognone)
1922 - 2020
On Saturday, February 22, 2020, Josephine (Bolognone) Cusack, mother of three children, passed away at the age of 97. Josephine is preceded in death by her husband John, her daughter Linda and eight brothers and sisters, nephews, countless cousins and dear friends. She is survived by her daughter, Sally Cusack (husband, Bob) and grandchildren, Mimi and Rob; and son, Kelly Cusack (wife, Carole) and granddaughters, Maeve and Addy; along with many nieces and nephews. Josephine worked for Lazarus throughout her career and made many friends along the way. She loved to travel, spend time with family and friends, and knew the best way to end any day was to watch a good movie and crotchet for hours. When asked about her secret to such a long life, she would reply, "It comes down to two words, don't worry." Her love for Elvis, playing card and shopping filled our lives with joy and laughter. Visitation is Thursday, February 27, 2020, from 4-7:30 p.m., at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, February 28, 2020, in Holy Family Catholic Church, 584 W. Broad Street (at Skidmore), with burial to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Lockbourne. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Holy Family Church. Family and friends are asked to meet at the church for her funeral Mass. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020