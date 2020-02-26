The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
View Map
Josephine DeTillio


1941 - 2020
Josephine DeTillio Obituary
DeTillio, Josephine
1941 - 2020
Josephine Frances DeTillio, born July 23, 1941 in Cleveland, "JoJo" passed away peacefully on February 25, 2020 in Columbus after a lengthy illness. Preceded in death by parents Sam and Dorothy Crea, and husband Richard. Survived by children, Rick, Michelle, Janine, Rob and their spouses; as well as 7 grandchildren; brothers, Joseph and Anthony; sister-in-law, Susan Skarupa; many extended Cleveland area relatives; and her friends at Spring Leaf. A service celebrating JoJo's life will be held at 2pm on Tuesday. March 3, 2020 at the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 North High Street. The family will receive friends from noon until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in JoJo's memory to the Franklin County Humane Society or the American Diabetes Association. To share memories or condolences with the family please go to www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 29, 2020
