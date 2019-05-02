|
|
DiSabato, Josephine (Bartoline)
1929 - 2019
Josephine Ann DiSabato, age 89, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Dublin Methodist Hospital. Former member of both St. Christopher Parish and Our Lady of Peace Parish; and currently a member of Our Lady of Victory Parish. She is preceded in death by her loving husband John J. DiSabato, Jr., parents Guillermo and Ida Bartoline, brother Geno (Pauline) Bartoline, sisters Louise Bartoline and Patricia (Pete) Dascenzo. Survived her son, Jon (Laurie); daughter, Debbie (Byron) White; grandchildren, Derek (Michelle) DiSabato, Damon (Theresa) DiSabato, Andrew White and Emily (fiance, Dan Holtgrewe) White; great-grandson, Matteo DiSabato; brothers-in-law, Bill (Rosalyn) DiSabato, Tony (Eleanor) DiSabato, Joe (Jane) DiSabato and Robert Dieli; several nieces and nephews. Friends may call Sunday, May 5, 2019, from 2-5 p.m., at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 W. Fifth Avenue, Columbus. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 1559 Roxbury Road, Columbus (43212). Rev. Msgr. Anthony Missimi, Presider. Entombment to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum, Lockbourne. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the Staff at The Sanctuary at Tuttle Crossing. Family and friends are asked to gather at the Church for her funeral Mass. In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may contribute in memory of Josephine to the Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 3, 2019