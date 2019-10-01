Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Forte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine Forte

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josephine Forte Obituary
Forte, Josephine
1934 - 2019
Josephine E. Forte, 85, of Columbus, passed away October 1, 2019. Josephine was born June 27, 1934 to Salvatore and Rita (Gustine) Trapasso. She was a faithful member of St. Paul Catholic Church. Josephine was an avid card player and enjoyed word puzzles. She was an Ohio State Football fan and an amazing cook. She was married to the late Joseph A. Forte for 64 years. Josephine will be deeply missed by her; children Rita (Michael) Sweet, Frank (Christine) Forte, Felicia Bernardo, Angelo Forte; grandchildren Joseph (Stephanie), Carl (Amy), James (Mandy), Maria; 7 great-grandchildren along with many other family and friends. Josephine was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Michael, Albert, Raymond, mother-in-law Phyllis Forte. Visitation will be Friday, October 4, 2019 from 6-8pm at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus. Mass of Christian Burial services will be Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11am at St. Joseph Cemetery Chapel in Lockbourne. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kidney Foundation, and Central Ohio Hospice. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josephine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now