Forte, Josephine
1934 - 2019
Josephine E. Forte, 85, of Columbus, passed away October 1, 2019. Josephine was born June 27, 1934 to Salvatore and Rita (Gustine) Trapasso. She was a faithful member of St. Paul Catholic Church. Josephine was an avid card player and enjoyed word puzzles. She was an Ohio State Football fan and an amazing cook. She was married to the late Joseph A. Forte for 64 years. Josephine will be deeply missed by her; children Rita (Michael) Sweet, Frank (Christine) Forte, Felicia Bernardo, Angelo Forte; grandchildren Joseph (Stephanie), Carl (Amy), James (Mandy), Maria; 7 great-grandchildren along with many other family and friends. Josephine was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Michael, Albert, Raymond, mother-in-law Phyllis Forte. Visitation will be Friday, October 4, 2019 from 6-8pm at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus. Mass of Christian Burial services will be Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11am at St. Joseph Cemetery Chapel in Lockbourne. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kidney Foundation, and Central Ohio Hospice. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 2, 2019