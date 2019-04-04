Home

Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
(614) 444-1185
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel
6440 S. High St
Josephine "Joey" Naegele, age 89, Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at home. Preceded in death by husband John "Gus" Naegele, parents Clarence and Catherine Simcoe, brother Bernard (Pete) Simcoe. Survived by son, Paul(Kelley) Naegele; daughter, Kathy (Frank) Stacy; grandchildren, Angela Holland, Linda Montoya and Jennifer Carter; 9 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 3-6PM Sunday at the MAEDER -QUINT-TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 1068 High St. Family and friends will meet for Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Monday at Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel, 6440 S. High St., on the grounds of St. Joseph Cemetery, where entombment will follow. To view and sign guest book visit www.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019
