O'Malley (Humphrey), Josephine "Josie"

1943 - 2020

Josephine "Josie" (Humphrey) O'Malley of Brentwood, CA passed away on October 16, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born September 6, 1943 in Pittsburgh, PA to Harry and Raphael Humphrey; the second oldest of five children. Josie was a fine artist, both in oil paintings and graphic design, known affectionately as the "Art Lady". Josie is preceded in death by her son, William H. O'Malley. She is survived by her three sons: Terrance (Angela) O'Malley of Brentwood, CA; Matthew (Sara) O'Malley of Dublin, OH; Michael (Brittney) O'Malley of Powell, OH. She is also survived by her sister; Lois (Don) Alexander of Townsend, TN; nine grandchildren: Ryan, Brenden, Dillon (Addie), Sean, Brayden, Madison, Mackenzie, Brantley, Morgan; and one great-grandchild, Maverick. At the young age of 16, Josie won a tri-state contest to design a swimming pool that was installed in her family's backyard. Josie graduated from Oakmont High School in 1961 followed by the Art Institute of Pittsburgh in 1963 and became a Technical Illustrator for Westinghouse. She married William P. O'Malley in 1967 and lived in Verona, PA until moving to Dublin, OH where she lived for more than 30 years. She raised her family on a quiet street full of families, countless neighborhood gatherings and many dear friends. Josie retired from the Bradford School in Columbus, OH in 2008 where she was a Professor of Graphic Design; inspiring many through her love of the arts, creativity, and a sincere passion for watching her students succeed. To Josie, family was everything. She spent many weekends traveling to Tennessee and the Smoky Mountains to be with her sister and family. In recent years, she enjoyed her grandkids in the closeness of Brentwood, having moved there upon her retirement, as well as making visits back home to see her grandchildren in Ohio. Josie will be remembered for her artistic talents, hardworking personality and love for her family. Her highest accolades are the children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren who will continue her legacy. Memorial Service and interment to follow at a later date.



