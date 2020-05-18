Josephine Oppenheimer
Oppenheimer, Josephine
Josephine Oppenheimer, age 73, of Dublin, died Friday, May 15, 2020 at Heartland of Dublin following a brief illness. She retired in 2007 from Online Computer Library Center (OCLC) in Dublin where she was an executive secretary for many years. She was also a former associate of Landmark Farm Bureau. A 1965 graduate and valedictorian of Wilkesville High School in Wilkesville, Ohio, she received an associate's degree from Columbus State. Josephine was a member of Linworth United Methodist Church and attended Marysville First United Methodist Church. She was an avid reader, a skilled cook and enjoyed traveling. She was especially known for her appreciation of fine fashion. She was a loving sister and aunt and dearly loved her extended family and friends. She was born March 21, 1947 in Pike County, Kentucky to the late Albert and Zella Coleman Casey. She was also preceded in death by her husband Harold Oppenheimer and three sisters Mary Magaline Blankenship, Julia Mae Andrews and Noreen Savage. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Patricia A. and Merel L. Mynster, both of Marysville; her niece, Virginia Kennedy; her nephews, Daniel Andrews and Loren Savage; and many other relatives. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Rev. Peggy Hoy will officiate. Underwood Funeral Home in Marysville is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Underwood Funeral Home
703 East Fifth Street
Marysville, OH 43040
(937)-642-7039
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

