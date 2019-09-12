Home

JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
1177 West 5th Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
614-294-4416
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
1177 West 5th Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel
6440 S. High Street
Lockboune, OH
Josephine P. (Caito) Fleshman


1940 - 2019
Josephine P. (Caito) Fleshman Obituary
Fleshman, Josephine P. (Caito)
1940 - 2019
Josephine P. Caito Fleshman, age 79, passed away at her home on September 9, 2019. Jo worked at Medibill for 30 years. She was a founding member of St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church, a member of St. Stephen's Women's Club and Evans Senior Center. She played euchre at OLPH and did ceramics at Coffee Break Ceramics. She is preceded in death by her parents Lillie and Joseph Caito, husband Curtis Fleshman, brothers Augustine, Lawrence and Charles Caito. Josephine is survived by her special friend, Tom Groves; children, Amy (Tony) Tickle, Mary (Bill) Wilt, Lesa (Tom) Corbin, Dawn McKay, Mary Hackworth, Roy and Curtis Fleshman. She is also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 6-8 pm, Monday, September 16, 2019 at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 W 5th Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43212 with a funeral service to be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 1pm at Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel (within the grounds of St. Joseph's Cemetery) at 6440 South High Street, Lockbourne, Ohio 43137, burial to follow. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 13, 2019
