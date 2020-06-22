Josephine Quinichett
1930 - 2020
Josephine Quinichett also known as "Phinney", age 89, born in Elmore, AL to Thomas Caldwell and Ida Caldwell, passed away on June 15, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband Edward L. Quinichett and her parents. She was a member of Good Samaritan Baptist Church. Private arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. To express condolences to Phinney's family please visit her online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com



