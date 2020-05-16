Vandagriff, Josephine
Josephine Vandagriff, age 82, Tuesday May 12, 2020. Retired Deputy Sheriff from the Franklin County Sheriff's Department. Survived by daughters Michele (John) Smith and Patricia (Steve) Bernett; 9 grandchildren including Angela Vandagriff and her daughter Keiara, and Keith Vandagriff; many great grandchildren; brother Artie (Angie)Flores; many nieces, nephews and friends. Preceded in death by daughter Debra Dever and brother Edward Flores. There will be a private funeral service Monday at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. BROAD ST. and burial at St. Joseph Cemetery. Visit www.egan-ryan.com for condolences. Friends who wish may contribute in her memory to the charity of their choice.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 16 to May 17, 2020.