Josephine Vandagriff
Vandagriff, Josephine
Josephine Vandagriff, age 82, Tuesday May 12, 2020. Retired Deputy Sheriff from the Franklin County Sheriff's Department. Survived by daughters Michele (John) Smith and Patricia (Steve) Bernett; 9 grandchildren including Angela Vandagriff and her daughter Keiara, and Keith Vandagriff; many great grandchildren; brother Artie (Angie)Flores; many nieces, nephews and friends. Preceded in death by daughter Debra Dever and brother Edward Flores. There will be a private funeral service Monday at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. BROAD ST. and burial at St. Joseph Cemetery. Visit www.egan-ryan.com for condolences. Friends who wish may contribute in her memory to the charity of their choice.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 16, 2020
Pink Prayer Plant
May 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Families and Staff of Egan-Ryan Funeral Home
