Stalter, Joshua David
1976 - 2019
Joshua David Stalter, of Columbus, passed away on July 28, 2019. He was born in Lancaster, OH to Jerry Stalter and Darlene Collen-Stalter. Josh loved to have fun. He was always laughing and enjoyed hunting, fishing, 4-wheeling, and spending time in Tennessee. Josh was also an extremely hard worker. He was one of the best concrete pump operators in the area, and set the bar high. He was always there to lend a helping hand, and loved his family and friends dearly. Josh is survived by his son, Chaise Wohrer; daughter, Ava Lauren Stalter; mother, Darlene Collen-Stalter; father, Jerry Stalter; brothers, Jason and Jonathon Stalter; grandmother, Mildred Ruth Collen; uncle, Tom (Nicki) Collen and children. He is preceded in death by his grandparents David Collen, and Mary and Jess Stalter. A memorial service will take place on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 4 PM in the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 405 N. Columbus St., Lancaster, OH, 43130, officiated by Pastor Joel Seymour. Family and friends may visit from 1 PM until the time of services on Sunday. Caring Cremation has taken place, and burial will follow at a later date at the family cemetery on the mountain in Trade, TN. Donations may be made to the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses. To send an online condolence, and sign the guestbook, please visit www.funeralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 1, 2019