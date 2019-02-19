The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
(614) 875-6333
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
1996 - 2019
Green, Joshua
1996 - 2019
Joshua Richard Green, 22, passed away unexpectedly, Friday, February 15, 2019. He was born May 17, 1996 and graduated from Westfall H.S. in 2014. He was a competitive person. He lettered in wrestling, baseball, and football in high school. He was an employee of Team Fishel and had previously been employed with Jess Howard Electric. Josh was an outdoors enthusiast. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He had a great sense of humor and was very giving. He was always there for anyone who needed him no matter what time it was. Preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Donald James. Josh is survived by his loving parents, David and June Green; sister, Ashli (Gabe) Shonkwiler; "Funcle" to his favorite nephews, Jax and Sawyer; maternal grandmother, Adalynn James; paternal grandparents, Sharon and Danny Green; great-grandmother, Dorothy Osborn; and many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, February 22, 2019 at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, Grove City, where the funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday. Private inurnment will be later at Pleasant Cemetery. Contributions in Josh's memory may be made to Westfall Wrestling, 19463 Pherson Pike, Williamsport, Ohio 43164. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or watch his tribute video.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2019
