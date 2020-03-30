Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Joshua Oates


2008 - 2020
Joshua Oates Obituary
Oates, Joshua
2008 - 2020
Joshua Edward Oates, age 11. Sunrise April 17, 2008 and Sunset March 17, 2020. Visitation 11AM and Funeral Service 12PM Friday, April 3, 2020 at East Mt. Olivet, 2940 E. 11th Ave. Interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The OATES Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 1, 2020
