Josie Yinger

Josie Yinger Obituary
Yinger, Josie
1925 - 2019
Josie A. Yinger, 94, passed away on April 30, 2019 following a brief illness. She was born on March 17, 1925. She was preceded in death by her husband Edward E. Yinger, parents Walter and Mildred Minniear, sisters Ida, Naomi, brother Walter "Buddy", half-sisters Rose, half-brother Mike, daughter-in-law Bonnie, son-in-law John. Surviving family includes son, John (Jackie) Yinger; sister, Annabelle; half-sister, Sharon; half-brother, Larry; grandchildren, Ed, Joann, John (Barbara); great-grandchildren, Tiffany (Chad), Jonathan, Shawn; great-great-grandchildren, Madi, Joey, Elle; and many nieces and nephews. She enjoyed fishing, bowling, bingo and traveling the roads to Walmart.Josie retired from General Motors after 35 years. Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 5, 2019
