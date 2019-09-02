Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joslyn Jordan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joslyn Jordan


1972 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joslyn Jordan Obituary
Jordan, Joslyn
1972 - 2019
Joslyn Kay Jordan, age 46. Sunrise September 14, 1972 and Sunset August 26, 2019. Visitation 11AM and Funeral 12PM Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Wesley Church of Hope United Methodist Church, 2935 Bulen Ave. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to The JORDAN Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joslyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.