|
|
Jordan, Joslyn
1972 - 2019
Joslyn Kay Jordan, age 46. Sunrise September 14, 1972 and Sunset August 26, 2019. Visitation 11AM and Funeral 12PM Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Wesley Church of Hope United Methodist Church, 2935 Bulen Ave. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to The JORDAN Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 3, 2019