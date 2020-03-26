|
|
Atwood, Joy
1926 - 2020
Joy Frances (Rankin) Atwood, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Duluth, MN surrounded by her family and their messages of love. She was born to Alfred Lloyd Rankin and Marion Juanita Gordon on April 26, 1926 in Hebron, Ohio, the youngest of 6 children. She graduated from Grove City High School and married Charles Donald Atwood on June 2, 1948. As an Air Force wife, she lived in many places including El Paso, Austin, Puerto Rico, and Okinawa, Japan. They settled in Gahanna, Ohio where she worked as a typist and retired from FDIC. She was an active and beloved member of the First Baptist Church of Gahanna where she worked in the nursery, volunteered for VBS, sang in the choir, and attended Sunday school. Joy enjoyed being a part of the JOY Group, Girlfriend's Club, and other senior groups at church. She volunteered her time monthly, feeding the hungry at the Stowe Mission of Central Ohio. Joy was always willing to help in the kitchen. She hated cooking but was famous for her 7-layer salad which was requested at every gathering she attended. She enjoyed mowing her lawn and daily walks with her faithful dog, Joey. She was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fun and enjoyed watching tennis. But her greatest joy came from her family, especially her 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, and the annual family vacations and holidays spent together. Joy was an invincible woman who lived independently in her own home until the time of her passing. She was generous with her smile, her time, and her financial resources, but humble in all her deeds. She served as an example to her children and grandchildren, not just through her words but through her actions. She loved and was loved. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Charles Atwood, brothers Lloyd Jr, Roland, Jack and sister Bonnie Waples. She is survived by sister, Alberta Boothe of Auburn, Alabama; her son, Jeff (Andrea) Atwood; daughter, Patti (Ron) Grossman; grandchildren, Marta (Dan) Carrigan, Caleb and Hannah Grossman, Teagan and Riley Atwood; and great-grandchildren, Hettie and Laszlo Carrigan. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at 1pm on Sat., June 13, 2020 at her home church in Gahanna, Ohio. Interment in the Glen Rest Cemetery in Reynoldsburg, OH to follow. Arrangements by EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020