Joy D. Wooton
Wooton, Joy D.
1936 - 2020
Joy Darlene Wooton (McDaniel), 1936 - 2020. Joy Wooton, age 83, passed away on May 17, 2020. She was born on August 10, 1936, in Belfast, Ohio to the late Donavon and Margaret (Hamilton) McDaniel. Preceded in death by parents, sister Donna Kay Palmer, and grandmother Nancy Hamilton (mammy). Survived by daughter, Valerie and husband, Jeff Bailey; Charles "Chip" Wooton and wife, Silvia; grandchildren, Dustin, Ashlee, Amber, and Kari; great grandchildren, Kayden, Jeffery, Jacob and Isabella; nieces and nephews, Kim, Tami, Don, Pam, Susie, Chris, Cathy, Missy, Peggy, and Andy. Private services will be held for family at the time of burial at Belfast (Coss) Cemetery. With her deep love for her family and animals, in lieu of flowers, please make donations to any animal shelters of choice.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 21 to May 24, 2020.
