Bennett, Joy E.
1954 - 2019
Joy E. Bennett born on May 14, 1954, passed away on July 29, 2019. She worked for the Ohio Department of Taxation for 30 years. She was loved for her humor and generous spirit. She was a talented writer, poet, and musician. She was survived by her 2 daughters, Amy and Erica, 3 grandchildren, Tyler, Avery, and Rowen, sisters Jackie and Jean, brothers John and Bill, many beloved nieces and nephews. There will be a memorial service at The Redmen on August 17 at 7pm, located at 2634 N. High St, Columbus, Ohio 43202.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 5, 2019