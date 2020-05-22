Joy M. Schmitt
1939 - 2020
Schmitt, Joy M.
1939 - 2020
Joy M. Schmitt, 80, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020. She was born June 2, 1939 in Circleville, Ohio and was a 1957 graduate of Pickaway Township H.S. She was a devoted wife and the world's best mother. Joy was a major supporter of the Little Theater off Broadway and was the creator of the Jr. Theater. She worked in the Players Theater and the Cloak and Dagger Dinner Theater. She also worked as a movie extra in movies, most notably, the movie Teachers that starred Nick Nolte. Joy was also known for her role as Mother Goose and enjoyed telling stories to children in hospitals and schools. She loved Disney, Zamarelli's Pizza, wine, and Christmas time. Preceded in death by parents Juanita (McKenzie-Shortridge) and Arnold McKenzie, stepfather Ralph Shortridge and brother Marc McKenzie. Joy is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, James Schmitt; children, Christopher Schmitt, Jimmy Schmitt, Michael Schmitt, and Julie (Schmitt) Lewis; several grandchildren and many more children she "adopted" through her life; brother, Gary (Linda) McKenzie; sister, Betty (Tim) Reese; and many other relatives and friends. Due to the current restrictions, a Private Visitation and Funeral Service will be held at SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL. Interment Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Little Theater Off Broadway in Joys name. Checks can be made and sent to LTOB, 4664 Pebble Beach Dr., Grove City, Ohio 43123 or PayPal donate2ltob@LTOB.org . Arrangements by Schoedinger Grove City. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or extend condolences.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 22 to May 25, 2020.
