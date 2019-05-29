|
|
Socha, Joy
Joy Ann Socha, age 48, of Blacklick, OH, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her family and friends. Joy was born April 19, 1971 in Louisville, KY. Joy will be remembered for her independence, strength, courage, intelligence, organization, beauty and compassion and empathy for others. Her compassion was never more evident than during her final weeks when she considered the feelings and needs of all that would survive her. She will be missed by everyone she touched during her life. Joy is survived by her loving husband, Michael Socha; parents, Arlie and Linda Sneed; sister-in-law, Patti (Mark) Pilkerton; nephew, James Pilkerton; niece, Jasmine Pilkerton; and brother, Arlin J Sneed. She is preceded in death by brother-in-law James Socha. A Celebration of Joy will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 5-10 PM at Coaches Food and Spirits, 230 Granville Street, Gahanna, OH 43230. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Joy's name to Quilts for Chemo Patients, checks can be made out to Stitching Sisters and can be mailed to Joanne Lester, 1142 Holton Road, Grove City, Ohio 43123. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 5, 2019