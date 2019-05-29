Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pfeifer Funeral Home - Reynoldsburg
7915 E. Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
(614) 755-9500
Resources
More Obituaries for Joy Socha
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joy Socha


1971 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joy Socha Obituary
Socha, Joy
Joy Ann Socha, age 48, of Blacklick, OH, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her family and friends. Joy was born April 19, 1971 in Louisville, KY. Joy will be remembered for her independence, strength, courage, intelligence, organization, beauty and compassion and empathy for others. Her compassion was never more evident than during her final weeks when she considered the feelings and needs of all that would survive her. She will be missed by everyone she touched during her life. Joy is survived by her loving husband, Michael Socha; parents, Arlie and Linda Sneed; sister-in-law, Patti (Mark) Pilkerton; nephew, James Pilkerton; niece, Jasmine Pilkerton; and brother, Arlin J Sneed. She is preceded in death by brother-in-law James Socha. A Celebration of Joy will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 5-10 PM at Coaches Food and Spirits, 230 Granville Street, Gahanna, OH 43230. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Joy's name to Quilts for Chemo Patients, checks can be made out to Stitching Sisters and can be mailed to Joanne Lester, 1142 Holton Road, Grove City, Ohio 43123. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now