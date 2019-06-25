Home

White's Funeral Home & Cremation
867 S James Road
Columbus, OH 43227
(614) 947-1123
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Grace Apostolic Church
1743 E. Lakeview Ave.
Columbus, OH
Service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Apostolic Church
1743 E. Lakeview Ave.
Columbus, OH
Holmes, Joyce A.
Joyce A. Wimbley Holmes, age 76, transitioned Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Family will receive friends Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 10am until time of service at 11am at Grace Apostolic Church, 1743 E. Lakeview Ave., Cols, OH 43224. Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by WHITE'S FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 867 S. JAMES ROAD, COLS, OH 43227, BENJAMIN F. "BENNY" WHITE, JR, FUNERAL DIRECTOR, (614)947-1123, whitesfh867.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 26, 2019
