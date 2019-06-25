|
|
Holmes, Joyce A.
Joyce A. Wimbley Holmes, age 76, transitioned Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Family will receive friends Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 10am until time of service at 11am at Grace Apostolic Church, 1743 E. Lakeview Ave., Cols, OH 43224. Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by WHITE'S FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 867 S. JAMES ROAD, COLS, OH 43227, BENJAMIN F. "BENNY" WHITE, JR, FUNERAL DIRECTOR, (614)947-1123, whitesfh867.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 26, 2019