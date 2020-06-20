Wooten, Joyce Ann

1942 - 2020

Joyce Ann Wooten, age 77, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020. She was a devout Christian. Member of Good Shepherd Community Church. Preceded in death by her beloved husband Donald in 2013. Survived by sisters, Adwina Mullins and Linda Sue Martin; other relatives and good friends. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 11am until time of the funeral service at 1 pm at the O. R. WOODYARD CO. CHAPEL, 1346 S. High Street. Interment to follow at Glen Rest Cemetery.



