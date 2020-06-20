Joyce Ann Wooten
1942 - 2020
Joyce Ann Wooten, age 77, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020. She was a devout Christian. Member of Good Shepherd Community Church. Preceded in death by her beloved husband Donald in 2013. Survived by sisters, Adwina Mullins and Linda Sue Martin; other relatives and good friends. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 11am until time of the funeral service at 1 pm at the O. R. WOODYARD CO. CHAPEL, 1346 S. High Street. Interment to follow at Glen Rest Cemetery.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
(614) 221-7746
