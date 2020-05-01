Joyce Atzenhoefer
1942 - 2020
Atzenhoefer, Joyce
1942 - 2020
Joyce Ann Atzenhoefer, age 77, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on April 30, 2020. She was born September 1, 1942, to the late James and Marybelle (Travis) Downing in Columbus, Ohio. Joyce saw motherhood as her calling in this life, surpassed only by her devotion to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a loving soul, who treasured family ties and friendships. She never met a stranger. Her favorite thing to do was prepare a meal to share for others. She was deeply loved and treasured by those who knew her and will be sorely missed. She is survived by her sister, Lois Jean Schirm; and brother, Jack Thomas Downing; her children, James (Randy), Randal Reese, Deborah, (Debbie), Ann Reese, and Kristin Danielle, (Reese), McCreary; grandchildren, Shae Nicole Bickel, Katherine, (Katie), Elizabeth Bickel, Jessica Dawn Reese, and James, (Randy), Randal Reese, Jr.; great grandchildren, James, (Jim), Daniel Hoferkamp, and Felix Griffith Hoferkamp. Joyce was preceded in death by her loving husband Raymond "Ray" Lee Atzenhoefer, her brother James "Jimmy" Edward Downing, II, and great grandchild Ardetta Louise Hoferkamp. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joyce's memory to the Volunteers of America and your local food pantry. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 1 to May 2, 2020.
